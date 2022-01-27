Health HCM City continues with vaccination during Lunar New Year festival Ho Chi Minh City will continue offering additional and booster COVID-19 vaccine shots in 22 districts, wards and Thu Duc city during the Lunar New Year festival, reported the municipal Centre for Disease Control.

Health First community Omicron case recorded in Hanoi A person who came in contact with 13 imported cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant was the first recorded case of Omicron in the community in the capital city of Hanoi, according to information announced at the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s meeting on January 26.

Health Bayer Vietnam officially launches prenatal multivitamin Elevit Bayer Vietnam has officially launched the latest prenatal multivitamin made in France for women who are planning for pregnancy, as well as who are pregnant, and breastfeeding.