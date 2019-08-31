Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (right) visits headquarters of Viettel Timor during his trip to Timor Leste. (Photo: VNA)



– Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, who is Special Envoy of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, attended a ceremony celebrating the 20th anniversary of Timor Leste’s independence referendum on August 30 evening.The event saw the presence of about 500 guests from 38 foreign delegations, including Vietnam.In his opening remark, President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo said the ceremony honours the courage that Timorese people demonstrated to struggle for their right to hold the historic referendum two decades ago and pays tribute to heroes who made the country today.By voting for independence, the Timorese people affirmed their commitments and determination to reconstruct the country, the President said, adding that Timor Leste still has a long way to go to build and develop democracy, political institution, culture and national identity.Pointing out challenges facing the world as well as Timor Leste today, he affirmed the country wants to foster effective cooperation with the international community, particularly in matters regarding climate change and globalisation.Earlier, Minister Hung attended a plenary session of the National Parliament of Timor Leste.During his trip, Hung visited the headquarters of Viettel Timor (Telemor), a subsidiary of the Vietnamese Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).Talking to the Telemor’s staff and leaders, Hung highly spoke of the company’s growth, saying he expects it will continue promoting high quality of telecommunication services so as to maintain its leading position in Timor Leste.The minister recommended the firm to develop new technologies with a shift from communications to Information and Communications Technology (ICT). The firm should also develop platforms, security infrastructure and help the government of Timor Leste build a strategy for digital transformation, he noted.The minister also asked Telemor to closely work with the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam to send Vietnamese experts to Timor Leste to help the country improve management capacity of governmental agencies in frequency management and national digital transformation.He suggested Telemor to work with local relevant authorities the possibility of assisting the Timor Leste government build a centre for network security monitoring.Telemor was founded in August 2012 and started operating in July 2013. Last year, its revenue reached 35.4 million USD. The company is currently the largest telecom service provider in Timor Leste, accounting for 54 percent of the country’s total subscribers.After the working session with Telemor, Hung left Timor Leste, concluding his working visit to the country.–VNA