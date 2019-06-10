Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Dionisio Babo Soares (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that Vietnam always pays heed to boosting the friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste.He made the statement during his reception for Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Dionisio Babo Soares in Hanoi on June 10 during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.PM Phuc said he believes the visit by minister Dionisio Babo Soares will be successful, helping to reinforce the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.Dionisio Babo Soares said that he is happy to revisit Vietnam, and his visit’s purpose is to step up bilateral cooperation across the board as well as coordination at multilateral forums.He said the two countries’ ties have been growing, but their trade value remains modest at over 2 million USD, noting measures are being sought for the issue.He briefed PM Phuc on the outcomes of his talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and congratulated the country on her socio-economic achievements, especially her freshly-won non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council with a record vote.PM Phuc suggested the two countries increase high-level visit exchange, set up mechanisms to improve the efficiency of trade and investment cooperation, organize more people-to-people exchanges to promote mutual understanding and trust, and sign new agreements or extend old deals to provide a foundation for cooperation.The leader expressed his hope that Timor-Leste would continue assisting the Vietnamese community and businesses there to integrate into the local society and contribute more to the host country’s development and the bilateral ties.-VNA