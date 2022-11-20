Politics PM urges breakthroughs in Central Highlands development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need for breakthrough steps towards the goal of comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable development for the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands while chairing a conference in Da Lat city, Lam Dong province, on November 20.

Politics NA Chairman meets Cambodian Senate President National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on November 19, as part of his official visit to Cambodia and attendance to the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).