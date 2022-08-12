Business Seafood exports expected to reach 3 billion USD in Q3 Vietnam's seafood export value is expected to slow growth to 3 billion USD in the third quarter due to a lack of raw materials and disadvantages in the market in the second half.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on August 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,153 VND/USD on August 12, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese specialties displayed at Hong Kong Food Expo The Vietnamese Consulate General and Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) are introducing a variety of Vietnamese specialties at the Hong Kong Food Expo from August 11-15.

Business Dak Lak prepares for export of passion fruit to China The Dak Lak province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is preparing necessary conditions for the shipping of local passion fruit to China, as the fruit has been officially allowed to enter the market.