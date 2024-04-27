Cooperation agreements are exchanged (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An Nguyen Van Ut has expressed determination to develop ties with agencies, organisations and businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) following his working trip to the Northeastern Asian country from April 22-26.

The trip yielded a number of significant letters of intent, paving the way for future partnerships between Vietnamese and Korean entities.

The province's delegation held talks with the Governor of Jeju province, discussing the potential of socio-economic and cultural cooperation between the two localities, held working sessions with the Jeju Free International City Development Centre, Yooshin and Zenith groups.

A highlight of the trip was a conference held in Seoul specifically to promote investment opportunities in Long An. The event attracted over 100 Korean groups, showcasing Long An's potential and development trajectory.

The delegation highlighted Long An's attractiveness to Korean companies, citing its abundant opportunities and well-developed industrial parks. They specifically focused on attracting investment in high-tech sectors like innovation, renewable energy and logistics.

Strategically positioned, Long An prioritises attracting investment in Industry 4.0, electronics component manufacturing, software, semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence, smart eco-city development, maritime port logistics services, border economy, high-tech agriculture, and renewable energy.

As one of Long An's major partners, the RoK now ranks 3rd out of 40 countries and territories investing in the province with over 975 million USD and 208 projects. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2024, with Long An securing six new Korean projects valued at over 26.4 million USD./.