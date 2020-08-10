Business Tien Giang enjoys fruitful agricultural restructuring The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has been promoting agricultural restructuring towards expansion in both area and production of vegetable farming.

Business Vietnam’s rice exports to Africa continue to rise Vietnam’s rice exports to Africa rose sharply in the first six months of 2020 and are expected to continue surging in the remainder of the year and in 2021, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan.