Policies to take effect in July
A host of new policies, including those on minimum wage increase, paper bill elimination, and new ordinary passports, are due to come into force in July.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Accordingly, a new decree, coded 38/2022/ND-CP, on raising the regional minimum wage for labourers will come into effect on July 1.
The 6 percent increase is equivalent to a rise of 260,000 VND (11.20 USD) in Region 1, and 240,000 VND, 210,000 VND, and 180,000 VND in Regions 2, 3, and 4, respectively. The document to this effect also specifies that the minimum hourly wage will range from 15,600 to 22,500 VND, which also depends on the region. The geographical classification is determined based on the employer’s place of operation.
Region 1 covers Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City's urban areas; Region 2 encompasses Hanoi and HCM City's rural areas, along with major urban areas in the country like Can Tho, Da Nang and Hai Phong; Region 3 covers provincial cities and the districts of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces; and Region 4 comprises the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, per the Minister of Finance’s Circular 78/2021/TT-BTC, dated September 17, 2021, on guiding the implementation of a number of articles of the Law on Tax Administration and the Government’s Decree No. 123/2020/ND-CP on invoices and documents, businesses, households and individuals, except for some special cases, will not be allowed to use paper invoices and must switch to using digital ones as from the first day of July.
Also from July 1, 2022, the Ministry of Public Security will begin to issue new ordinary passports to citizens. The new design sees many improvements and ensure security techniques, making it difficult to counterfeit.
July will mark the resumption of 37 fees to their normal level after being temporary cut by 10-50% in the first half in aid of groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic./.