Politics Vacuums, loopholes must be filled in to prevent corruption: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on June 30 stressed the task of addressing shortcomings and filling in “vaccums” and “loopholes” so as to prevent corruption and negative phenomena.

Politics Switzerland looks to elevate relations with Vietnam Vietnam and Switzerland should further promote all-around cooperation towards pushing the bilateral relations to a new height, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told Vietnamese Ambassador to the European country Phung The Long.

Politics Bac Giang incorporates following Ho Chi Minh example with political, Party building tasks The northern province of Bac Giang will incorporate the study and following the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh in the implementation of political tasks and the building of the Party and the political system, according to a provincial official.

Politics Vietnam, UK hold 4th defence policy dialogue in London Vietnamese and UK officials said they wish to turn defence cooperation into a pillar in the countries’ overall relations at the 1st session of the 4th Vietnam-UK defence policy dialogue held in London on June 29 (local time) as part of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing official UK trip.