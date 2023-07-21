At a mid-term meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed into promulgation regulations on controlling power and preventing corruption and negative acts in personnel work.



The new regulations, known in brief as Regulation 114, took effect on the day of signing - July 11, 2023, and replaced the Politburo’s regulations (Regulation 205) dated September 23, 2019.



Regulation 114 consists of five chapters and 16 articles, stipulating the responsibility of Party Committees, Party organizations, managements and their heads, as well as heads of advisory agencies in personnel work.



It specifies the acts of abusing positions and power, including using personal influence and family relationships to influence and pressure others to make decision, advise, propose, assess, and vote regarding personnel matters according to their own preferences; integrating personal motives when performing official tasks for personal gain or benefits; directing and advising various stages of personnel work without adhering to the required qualifications, standards, principles, regulations, processes, and decisions.



It also clearly describes the prohibition of acts such as running for positions of power, such as directly or indirectly brokering, giving, and receiving bribes to help others obtain positions, titles, or benefits; giving gifts, money, real estate, or other material or non-material benefits.

The regulation specifies the measures to be taken by competent authorities when dealing with violations committed by Party members, officials, and public employees. Cases of violations in personnel work will be transferred to relevant agencies for examination and punishment according to regulations./.