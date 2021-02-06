Politburo member, Chairman of the PCC's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh
The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Tran Tuan Anh to hold the post of Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 6.
