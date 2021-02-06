Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presents flowers congratulating Politburo member Vo Van Thuong on being assigned as Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Political Bureau organised a ceremony on February 6 to announce decisions on the assignment of tasks to two Politburo members.



Under Decision No. 01-QDNS/TW dated February 5, 2021, the Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Vo Van Thuong as Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.



Under Decision No. 02-QDNS/TW dated February 5, 2021, the Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Tran Tuan Anh to hold the post of Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission.



Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong handed over the decisions and presented flowers congratulating the two officials.



On behalf of the two officials, Thuong thanked Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, and the Political Bureau for their trust and assigning the Party’s very important tasks to them at the start of a new development period of the country.



This is both a great honour and heavy responsibility as the entire Party and people are expecting solid development steps of the Party and the nation after the success of the 13th National Party Congress, Thuong said.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong hands over the decision to Politburo member Tran Tuan Anh, assigning him to hold the position of Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission (Photo: VNA)



They also vowed to ceaselessly make every effort and expected to receive attention and assistance from incumbent and former leaders of the Party so as to help them fulfill their assigned missions, deserving the trust of the Political Bureau, the Secretariat, the Party Central Committee and the people.



Also present at the ceremony were former Politburo member and former permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong; Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Le Minh Hung, among others./. Both officials promised to try their utmost to accomplish their assigned tasks, thus helping to maintain unity, solidarity, principles and good reputation of the Party and actively contributing to the leadership and direction in the successful implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution as well as resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the Political Bureau and the Secretariat.They also vowed to ceaselessly make every effort and expected to receive attention and assistance from incumbent and former leaders of the Party so as to help them fulfill their assigned missions, deserving the trust of the Political Bureau, the Secretariat, the Party Central Committee and the people.Also present at the ceremony were former Politburo member and former permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong; Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Le Minh Hung, among others./.

VNA