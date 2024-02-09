Peach blossoms symbolise renovation and strong growth. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As a common habit, Vietnamese people often decorate their houses with peach blossoms, apricot blossoms, and kumquat trees during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival in the hopes for luck, wealth, and happiness to their family.



Peach blossoms – Prosperity and development



For Vietnamese people, especially in the north, peach blossoms are the flower of Tet and an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family in this occasion. The flower is considered a sacred symbol of renovation and strong growth.



Peach fruits are symbol of longevity, bringing hopes for a long life for all people of the family.



Meanwhile, peach blossoms also bring the feeling of romance and prosperity, which are loved by youngsters that are in the mood for love.



The red flowers are also believed to hold the essence of “ngu hanh” - the five basic elements (metal, wood, water, fire, and earth) that can drive away evil spirits and bring about peace and happiness to people. Red is believed by many to be the colour of prosperity.



As they also symbolise growth, people arrange a branch of peach blossoms at home during Tet with the hope for a year of good health, prosperity, wealth, and joyfulness.



Apricot blossoms are the symbol of Tet for southerners (Photo: VNA)

Yellow apricot blossoms - Wealth and nobility



While people in the north decorate their home with peach blossoms, yellow apricot blossoms (Ochna integerrima) are the symbol of Tet for southerners. The yellow colour of the flower symbolises wealth and hope.



With its meaning, southerners often pick leaves of yellow apricot trees with the hope that flowers will be in full bloom on the first day of the Lunar New Year, which, they believe, will attract good fortune.



Even though the golden flower petals beautifully reflect the sun rays, customers prefer trees that have not yet bloomed as they want the apricot blossoms to flourish at the beginning of a new year instead.



Vietnamese people believe that 7-petal apricot flowers will bring great fortune in a new year.



Kumquat trees symbolise the prosperity (Photo: VNA)

Kumquat – Diversity and happiness



Apart from peach blossoms and apricot blossoms, Vietnamese people also decorate their houses and offices with kumquat trees in Tet.



Kumquat trees are believed to symbolise the prosperity because they are always laden with fruits.



During Tet, it is believed that the more fruits there are on a kumquat tree inside a house, the more luck will come to the owner in the new year.



A kumquat tree with many fruits makes a house brighter and warmer, especially in the cold weather in the north.



A beautiful kumquat tree with a big root and short trunk split into many small branches represents the reunion of a multi-generational family./.

VNA