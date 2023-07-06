Popularising, using products with "nine-dash line" violate Vietnam’s law
The popularisation and use of publications and products with the "nine-dash line" in Vietnam are a violation of the law and are not accepted in the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has affirmed.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 6 in reply to a reporter's question regarding Vietnam's ban on the film "Barbie" in the country due to its image of the "nine-dash line.
Vietnam's position on the 'nine-dash line' has been clearly and consistently stated and reiterated many times, the spokeswoman said.
Previously, the Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed that the film would not be screened in Vietnam because it contains the image of the "nine-dash line." This decision was made after the national film appraisal and classification council evaluated the movie.
Regarding information related to the organiser of BlackPink's concert in Hanoi publishing a map featuring the "nine-dash line," Hang stressed that Vietnam's position on the "nine-dash line" claim has been clearly clarified many times. The authorities are now verifying the information about the show, she said./.