Politics Party delegation pays working visit to Bolivia A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Le Hong Quang, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, is paying a working visit to Bolivia from July 3-7.

Politics Vietnam always considers France a priority partner: PM Vietnam always considers France one of its priority partners based on sincerity and trustworthiness in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery during a reception in Hanoi on July 6.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts Bruneian Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Brunei to Vietnam, Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof, in Hanoi on July 6.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.