Population database to help manage COVID-19 vaccinations
The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will share data from the National Population Database to help manage COVID-19 vaccinations.
A resident scans a QR code at a COVID-19 checkpoint in Phu Yen province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will share data from the National Population Database to help manage COVID-19 vaccinations.
The database will be shared with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Last week, the MPS officially deployed the nationwide citizen management software in pandemic-affected areas on the basis of the National Population Database. The software is updated with medical declarations when people pass pandemic control stations.
Specifically, when citizens register medical declarations at https://suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn before going through pandemic control stations, the system will provide them with a QR code.
At the checkpoints, police officers will check information on the system and let them go through.
Data is processed on the National Population Database, then communicated to ward and commune authorities in order to manage their information, thereby tracing the movements of citizens easily, quickly and accurately, saving costs in the current pandemic situation.
At a meeting on August 12 with the MPS, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long emphasised that the people's public security force performs resident management.
The force played a key role in tracing COVID-19 cases, while controlling the movement of people and vehicles, he said.
Therefore, information management on the basis of the National Population Database and QR codes was suitable for the actual situation, ensuring accuracy, contributing to the prevention and control of COVID-19.
Long proposed the MPS to unify the medical declaration form and use a unique QR code for each individual, avoiding confusion, simplifying procedures, saving time, and facilitating people in the medical declarations.
Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Duy Ngoc asked the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications to support and share experience in health management and vaccination databases.
Ngoc said the two ministries should provide professional and technical support so that the MPS can quickly use national data on population in the work of tracing COVID-19 cases, verifying citizen information for vaccination management, contributing to the pandemic control./.