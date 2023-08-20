Business Vietjet conducts first direct flight linking Thua Thien-Hue with Taiwan Vietjet has welcomed the first direct flight connecting the central province of Thua Thien-Hue with Taipei of Taiwan (China), transporting the first Taiwanese passengers to the new terminal of Phu Bai airport.

Business Economic difficulties push gold demand down In its recent report, the World Gold Council said demand for gold in Vietnam shrank 9% in the second quarter year on year due to the economic difficulties.

Business Vietnam now a leading game producer: insiders A blog dedicated to exploring artificial intelligence (AI) and other trending technologies in the 21st century has said Vietnam is consolidating its role in the development of electronic games worldwide.

Business Vietnamese goods hope to conquer domestic market Thanks to improved quality, diversified designs and competitive prices, Vietnamese goods have gradually won the trust of domestic consumers, but more attention on green practices, origin traceability, and e-commerce is needed to truly conquer the domestic market.