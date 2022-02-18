Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) proposed resuming pre-pandemic visa policy for foreign arrivals to the country to attract more tourists and recover the tourism sector in the future in a document sent to the Government Office on February 17.



The document reported that after a meeting with related ministries and agencies on February 15, the MCST had adjusted a plan for the resumption of tourism activities in the new normal. Accordingly, both inbound and outbound tourism will be resumed from March 15 via air, road and sea routes; and foreign arrivals are subjected to comply with pandemic prevention and control.



Prior to the pandemic, Vietnam had applied many policies which aim to attract foreign tourists including unilateral and bilateral visa exemption, and electronic visa granting for citizens from potential markets. However, the Government decided to halt the unilateral visa exemption in March last year in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Over the past time, the Government has directed the MCST to coordinate with other agencies in setting forth a plan on resuming tourism activities in a safe and effective manner.



Vietnam has become one of the six countries with the largest vaccination coverage. The country’s pilot vaccine passport tourism programme, which has been implemented since November last year, brings about positive results, ensuring safe conditions while leaving a good impression for visitors.



Resolution No 128/NQ-CP on safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 has been effectively carried out by ministries, agencies and localities, resulting in a gradual revival of socio-economic activities.



Therefore, representatives of ministries present at the meeting on February 15 agreed to propose reopening tourism in the new normal from March 15 and restoring pre-pandemic visa policies for foreign arrivals./.