Preserving the beauty of Muong women’s traditional attire
Similar to women from other ethnic communities, the Muong ethnic people have their own unique outfits, with the outer blouse showcasing a variety of vibrant colours from Muong regions.
Muong ethnic women in Hoa Binh in their traditional outfits. (Photo: VNA)
Muong ethnic women wearing their traditional outfits in daily life. (Photo: VNA)
The outer blouse of Muong women has many different colours from Muong regions and is called Pắn, or “short shirt”. (Photo: VNA)
Accessories accompanying traditional Muong outfits include silver bracelets and beaded necklaces, with bracelets being a highlight. (Photo: VNA)
Muong ethnic women usually wear their traditional outfits at festivals and holidays as well as in daily life. (Photo: VNA)