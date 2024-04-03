Hotline: (024) 39411349
Multimedia Photos

Preserving the beauty of Muong women’s traditional attire

Similar to women from other ethnic communities, the Muong ethnic people have their own unique outfits, with the outer blouse showcasing a variety of vibrant colours from Muong regions.
  • Muong ethnic women in Hoa Binh in their traditional outfits. (Photo: VNA)

  • Muong ethnic women wearing their traditional outfits in daily life. (Photo: VNA)

  • The outer blouse of Muong women has many different colours from Muong regions and is called Pắn, or “short shirt”. (Photo: VNA)

  • Accessories accompanying traditional Muong outfits include silver bracelets and beaded necklaces, with bracelets being a highlight. (Photo: VNA)

  • Muong ethnic women usually wear their traditional outfits at festivals and holidays as well as in daily life. (Photo: VNA)

