Preserving unique craft of making palm-leaf conical hats

Making palm-leaf conical hats is a traditional craft of the Tay ethnic people in Bac Ha district in northern mountainous Lao Cai province. Woven from wild palm leaves, the hats are dried and skilfully crafted into their distinctive conical shape. As well as protecting wearers from sun and rain, the hats are also part of the traditional outfit of local women.