Preserving unique craft of making palm-leaf conical hats
Making palm-leaf conical hats is a traditional craft of the Tay ethnic people in Bac Ha district in northern mountainous Lao Cai province. Woven from wild palm leaves, the hats are dried and skilfully crafted into their distinctive conical shape. As well as protecting wearers from sun and rain, the hats are also part of the traditional outfit of local women.
Tay ethnic women have been weaving palm leaf conical hats since they were children. (Photos: VNP/VNA)
The Tay ethnic people use original palm leaves to make their conical hats. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The creation of Ban Lien hats relies entirely on the skill and craftsmanship of the makers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists visiting Ban Lien experience the making of conical hats (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tay ethnic women help tourists with the process of crafting palm-leaf hats. (Photo: VNP/VNA)