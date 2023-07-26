President arrives in Rome for State visit to Italy, visit to the Vatican
State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse arrived in Rome on July 25 evening (Vietnam time) for a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican, made at invitations of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.
Thuong’s Italy visit takes place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership.
During his trip, President Thuong is scheduled to hold talks with his counterpart and meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, and President of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana, among others.
He will attend a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and meet representatives of the Vietnamese community in the European country.
During his visit to the Vatican, the leader will meet Pope Francis and the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin./.