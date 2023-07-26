Politics Vietnam, US cooperate in addressing war consequences The US Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Knapper, on July 25 visited the Centre for DNA Identification (CDI) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).

Politics Top legislator examines implementation of NA resolutions in Hanoi Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 25 to look into the implementation of some resolutions of the NA.

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, cooperation with Israel: Deputy PM Vietnam attaches importance to consolidating and further developing friendship and cooperation with Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told Israeli President Isaac Herzog at their meeting on July 25.

Politics Vietnam congratulates Cambodia on successful 7th NA election Vietnam congratulates Cambodian on the successful organisation of the 7th National Assembly (NA) election, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on July 25.