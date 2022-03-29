Politics National conference discusses measures to speed up judicial reform The Supreme People’s Court on March 28 held a national conference on judicial reform, which drew representatives from Military Courts and People’s Courts at all levels in more than 800 localities across the country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, UK seek ways to deepen strategic partnership Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and the UK's Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling co-chaired the eighth Vietnam-UK strategic dialogue in Hanoi on March 28.

Politics Vietnam joins Australia’s Agriculture Visa Programme Australia on March 28 informed that it has signed with Vietnam the first bilateral Memorandum of Understanding under the Australian Agriculture Visa Programme.