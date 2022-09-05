President beats drum to launch 2022-2023 academic year at high school in Hanoi
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc beat the drum to kick off the new 2022-2023 academic year at the High School for Gifted Students under the Vietnam National University (VNU)’s Hanoi University of Science (HUS) on September 5.
The school, which has 39 classes with 1,736 students, is one of the top educational facilities in Vietnam, with many students winning medals and prizes at regional and international Olympiads.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Phuc affirmed that education is the foundation for sustainable development, decisive to the nation’s future; therefore, investing in education is investing in the future.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets VNU - HUS High School for Gifted Students' teachers (Photo: VNA)He hailed achievements gained by teachers and students nationwide, including those from the VNU-HUS High School for Gifted Students, during international Olympiads, thus contributing to affirming the position of Vietnamese education in the world.
To successfully fulfil tasks for the new academic year, the State leader asked the educational sector to speed up fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training.
He expressed his hope that teachers and students of the VNU – HUS High School for the Gifted will try their best to reap more fruits in their teaching and learning./.