Society CAAV announces RoK’s removal of COVID-19 test requirements The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airports and airlines to announce the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s latest waiver of a requirement to present a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test result for entry into the East Asian nation.

Society UNESCO Director General attends new school year ceremony in Hanoi Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay attended the new school year opening ceremony at the Hanoi-based Ngo Si Lien Secondary School on September 5.

Society Quang Ninh spends nearly 1 trillion VND to upgrade schools, support students The northern province of Quang Ninh has spent more than 508 billion VND (21.56 million USD) on repairing and upgrading the infrastructure system serving teaching and learning activities, along with 458 billion VND of tuition support to local students.

Society Cao Lanh becomes fifth Vietnamese city joining Global Network of Learning Cities Cao Lanh, the capital city of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, has been added to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), raising the number of such cities in Vietnam to five.