President chairs 13th meeting of Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform convened its 13th meeting on August 26 under the chair of Politburo member, President and head of the committee Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
At the meeting, the committee discussed implementation outcomes of a project on renovating and perfecting of the mechanism of people’s participation in trials at the court to meet requirements of judicial reform. It also commented on a report for opinions on the policy of promulgating the regulation on organising online trials.
Concluding the function, President Phuc said the Vietnamese State of the people and for the people needs to promote the people’s mastery, but the work must comply with the Constitution and be highly feasible and practical.
The implementation of reform goals, particularly regarding the judicial system, should continue in line with the 13th National Party Congress, he noted.
On the project, Phuc required it comply with the Constitution without piloting the proceedings work and improve the people's factor in the trial process.
The President highlighted the importance of implementing solutions to further improve the quality and quantity of the jury. He ordered making it part of the programme on building a rule-of-law state in Vietnam.
Concerning the report, Phuc considered organising virtual trials an inevitable and necessary trend amid the development of the 4th Industrial Revolution and the threatening of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the new issue requires careful moves to avoid mistakes. It should first be applied on civil cases, commercial and administrative disputes, and some necessary criminal cases, the president suggested.
He asked the Supreme People's Court to complete the project to ensure that it is not contrary to the Party's orientations and the State's laws./.