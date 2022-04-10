Politics HCM City, Finland step up cooperation Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Finnish Ambassador to Keijo Norvanto on April 7, during which he informed his guest that the city is on the course of recovery after the city has brought the COVID-19 under control.

Politics UNDP pledges to accompany Vietnam in development process The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is willing to continue working closely and accompanying Vietnam in the upcoming development process, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner told Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at a meeting on April 7.

Politics Abundant opportunities for Vietnam, Germany to promote ties The Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership is growing across various fields, and there is room for both sides to further bolster the ties with many new opportunities, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh has said.

Politics Vietnam calls for ceasefire, dialogue to settle conflicts Vietnam calls on all related parties to reduce tension, apply ceasefire and resume dialogue in order to seek long-term solutions to differences while taking into account the legitimate rights and interests of relevant parties, stated Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN at the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on April 7.