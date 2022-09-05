Society Vietnam attends 36th ASEAN Plus One Council of Teachers Convention A delegation of the Vietnamese education and training sector’s labour union led by its President Nguyen Ngoc An attended the 36th ASEAN Plus One Council of Teachers Convention with the Republic of Korea (ACT + 1) held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 2-4.

Society Stricter measures to catch drink drivers Tighter measures to control traffic problems such as driving under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed coaches are being implemented by Hanoi's traffic police force.

Society 2023 Lunar New Year holiday could span 9 days The 2023 Lunar New Year holiday could last for seven or nine days, according to two respective options proposed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Industrial zones need medical examination facilities Healthcare stations should be set up in industrial parks to meet good working conditions and promptly handle disasters and medical incidents, according to a draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) being consulted by the Ministry of Health.