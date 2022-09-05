President congratulates educators, students on new school year post-pandemic
First-grade pupils attend entrance ceremony to start the 2022 - 2023 school year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has congratulated educators and students nationwide on the new academic year 2022 – 2023, given that they had gone through months of school disruptions due to COVID-19.
“Teachers and students are finally back together after a period of COVID-19-induced suspension of school for an in-person entrance ceremony at their beloved schools, sharing determination, faith and hope for a new academic journey,” Phuc said in a written congratulatory message.
He praised educators for their efforts to improve the quality of general education in the 2021 – 2022, noting that Vietnam had moved up five places in the 2021 global education rankings to the 59th position. Many Vietnamese universities have been listed in internationally-recognised rankings and Vietnamese students have performed excellently at international Olympiads this year, which has once again demonstrated Vietnam’s tenacity, intelligence and ability, the State leader said.
The 10th graders of Hanoi-based Tran Phu High School prepare for the entrance ceremony. (Photo: VNA)On behalf of Party and State leaders, he acknowledges and warmly commends the education sector for staying united and determined to surmount difficulties and for what it has achieved during the last academic year.
The president called for concerted efforts of the entire society and the education sector to build a good culture and social standards for children to follow; and develop a learning society accessible to all children, particularly vulnerable ones.
He later wished the educators and students health, happiness and success and that they will achieve more in the 2022 – 2023 year./.