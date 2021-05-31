President extends greetings to kids on International Children’s Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his warmest wishes to teenagers and children on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1) and the 80th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation (May 15).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents gifts to children in Tu Xa commune, Lam Thao district, Phu Tho province, on April 21. (Photo: VNA)
In his congratulatory letter, the President recalled examples of teenagers and children in past struggles for national independence, saying that the present generations have carried forward the traditions.
He also highlighted achievements recorded in teenager and child protection, care, and education, and efforts to promote children’s right to participate in relevant issues.
President Phuc urged Party committees and administrations at all levels, as well as agencies, organisations, teachers, and parents to pay more heed to ensuring children’s rights and obligations, spurring their comprehensive development./.