Society Vietnamese Canadian makes donation to fight COVID-19 The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 31 to receive 100 million VND (4,300 USD) and five tonnes of rice from Vietnamese Canadian Nguyen Hoai Bac, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dai Son Trading Service Development and Investment JSC, in support of several localities in their fight against COVID-19.

Society National fund calls for support for quarantined children The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has called for support from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals to help Vietnamese children overcome the challenges from COVID-19.

Society Vietnam Airlines to pilot digital health passport IATA Travel Pass The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, in coordination with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will begin piloting the digital health app IATA Travel Pass on June 1.