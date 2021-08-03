President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has commended the textile and garment sector for achieving growth and caring for its workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



During a meeting with outstanding representatives of the sector in Hanoi on August 3, President Phuc asked the sector and the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) to fulfill the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and ensuring production growth, as well as flexibly choose priority goals for each period.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents gifts to outstanding representatives of the sector (Photo: VNA)

He suggested the sector step up digital transformation and business, resupply products to reap better production and business results.



Leaders of the industry proposed accelerating vaccinations to prevent production chain disruption, ensure enough workforce and conditions to process large-scale orders later this year.



Vinatex reported that the world's garment market only expanded by about 2.3 percent in the first half of this year. In the first seven months of 2021, the group earned 23 billion USD from exports, up 21 percent year on year and 10 percent from 2019. Its profit also doubled from the same period last year.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates to the event (Photo: VNA)

All of its affiliate units still have enough orders for the third and fourth quarters to ensure profit. The sector is striving to post 18 percent growth this year.



Nearly 3 million workers are working for 13,000 garment and textile enterprises across the country./.