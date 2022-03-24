President hails VFF Central Committee's effective coordination
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the effective coordination between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee with the President’s Office in supporting the State leader's activities in 2021 during a conference in Hanoi on March 24.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Highlighting the important role of the VFF in promoting the national great unity and enhancing social consensus, President Phuc said that last year, the VFF showed active performance in encouraging people to join hands in fighting COVID-19 and calling for joint efforts to protect the community.
In the year, the VFF raised over 21.8 trillion VND (953.15 million USD) for COVID-19 prevention and control activities, he noted.
The State leader and the VFF Central Committee have worked closely together to encourage people to engage in patriotism movements and campaigns launched by the Party, State and the VFF, contributing to strengthening the national great unity, successfully completing socio-economic tasks of the country, ensuring defence-security and enhancing international relations, he said.
The President and the VFF Central Committee have coordinated in designing a strategy on the building of a rule-of-law socialist State as well as in the appointment and dismissal of judicial officials and amnesty activities, he said.
As the deputy heads of the National Election Council, the President of the VFF Central Committee and the Vice State President worked closely together to supervise the election activities during the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, President Phuc said.
For 2022, he proposed that the VFF Central Committee continue to popularise the directions from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the VFF conference on August 16, 2021 with five major tasks.
The VFF should continue working to inspire people’s patriotism and national pride, raising public awareness, especially among youngsters, of the responsibility to build and safeguard the nation, he said.
He also hoped for stronger engagement of the VFF Central Committee in criticising the Party's policies and State’s laws, building the political system, fighting corruption, promoting democracy at grassroots level, developing a learning society, and encouraging innovation and building of digital economy and digital society.
He suggested that the Government, the National Assembly and administrations at all levels pay more attention to responding to the VFF's proposals and opinions./.