Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 24.

Politics Former Singaporean Ambassador honoured with friendship order, insignia The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on March 24 held a ceremony to hand over the Friendship Order and the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” to Catherine Wong Siow Ping, former Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam (2016-2021 term).

Politics VNA, Yonhap to hold photo exhibition celebrating Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties The Yonhap News Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) said on March 24 that it will coordinate with the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to hold a photo exhibition in Seoul next week to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.