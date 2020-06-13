President Ho Chi Minh – founder of Vietnam’s revolutionary press
President Ho Chi Minh meets with reporters of central news agencies at home and abroad in Hanoi (May, 1968) (Photo: VNA)
Thanh Nien (Youth) newspaper was first published on June 21, 1925. President Ho Chi Minh is not only the publisher of the weekly but the man who did all the work: reporting, editing, laying out the pages and distributing the publication (Photo: Archive/VNA)
After 30 years being abroad, on April 1, 1941, President Ho Chi Minh returned home and founded the Vietnam Doc Lap (Independent Vietnam) newspaper which was first published on August 1, 1941 to call for the whole people to unite for national salvation (Photo: Archive/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and comrades Truong Chinh, Le Duc Tho and Vo Nguyen Giap read newspaper at Thai Nguyen safe revolutionary base, 1947 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
On October 15, 1949, the Su That (Truth) newspaper published article “Mas Mobilisation” by President Ho Chi Minh, pen name X.Y.Z, providing information about the content and methods of mass mobilization (Photo: Archive/VNA)
Uncle Ho is not only a journalist but also a reader of domestic and world’s newspapers. He trains himself a regular and serious newspaper reading style (Photo: Archive/VNA)
During his process of revolutionary activities and in his capacity as the country’s top leader, Uncle Ho writes thousands of articles in many genres and uses different pen names. In photo: President Ho Chi Minh works in Viet Bac safe revolutionary base during the resistance war against the French (Photo: Archive/VNA)
Uncle Ho pays a Tet visit to Nhan Dan (People) Daily’s staff and journalists in 1957 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and journalists, 1960 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh meets delegates to the third Vietnam Journalists’ Association Congress, March 1963 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh instructs reporter Tue Oanh of the Vietnam News Agency on how to report news relating to the third National Assembly Election (April 26, 1964) (Photo: Archieve/VNA)
Uncle Ho pays special attention to Vietnam News Agency. Despite workload, he spends time listening to radio, reading VNA news. He himself edits stories for VNA reporters (Photo: Archive/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh, Vice President Ton Duc Thang and comrade Truong Chinh in a group photo with reporters at the third National Party Congress (1960) (Photo: Archive/VNA)