At President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs will be closed to the public from June 15 to August 14 for periodic maintenance this year.



Respect-paying activities for President Ho Chi Minh and war heroes will resume on August 15, announced the management board of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum on June 10.



President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. In the following days, his body was embalmed.

His embalmed body is placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.

The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.-VNA