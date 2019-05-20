Around 60 posters, the majority of which are original prints, are on display at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum. The exhibition is a part of a series of activities to celebrate the 129th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), and the 50th anniversary of implementing his testament.

The exhibition took on the theme of “Uncle Ho Portraits in Propaganda Posters.”

In this event, a new publication named “Portrait of President Ho Chi Minh – Perspective from Posters (1969 - 2011)” was introduced, consisting of paintings and articles by various artists and art historians.

With impressive drawing techniques and concise language, the posters were able to successfully feature President Ho Chi Minh – the great, yet straightforward and approachable leader who has been idolised by generations of Vietnamese people.

The exhibition is divided into four sections with the themes of “Ho Chi Minh – the soul of Vietnamese people,” “Ho Chi Minh – militant and poet,” “Uncle Ho – great adoration,” and “President Ho Chi Minh lives forever.”

Also as part of this occasion is the receipt of paintings gifted by famous artists like Tran Tu Thanh, Do Manh Cuong, Nguyen Trong Hiep, and Le Nhuong.

These were created and published after the death of President Ho Chi Minh in 1969. –VNA