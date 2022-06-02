President Ho Chi Minh-inspired cultural space discussed
A meeting to discuss a President Ho Chi Minh-inspired cultural space was held in HCM City on June 2, discussing the influence of the late president’s ideology, morality and style among local women.
A meeting to discuss a President Ho Chi Minh-inspired cultural space is held in HCM City on June 2. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - A meeting to discuss a President Ho Chi Minh-inspired cultural space was held in HCM City on June 2, discussing the influence of the late president’s ideology, morality and style among local women.
In her remarks at the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said the Ho Chi Minh-inspired cultural space in the southern city includes special values that cannot be seen elsewhere. It is not just about monuments of the late leader, or literary and art works about him, but a combination of various factors such as the lifestyle, demeanour and morality of people learning from him, she said.
Ngo Van Luan, deputy head of the municipal Party Committee’s Department of Mass Mobilisation, emphasised the city named after the late President holds great responsibility in preserving and promoting cultural heritages left by the leader to provide people with a deeper understanding about the leader.
He urged local women’s unions to develop intangible and tangible cultural spaces about the president, such as small libraries, photo exhibitions and quizzes. Women’s unions must also promote the campaign of building Vietnamese women of the new era in association with the drive on studying and following the ideology, morality and style of President Ho Chi Minh./.