Politics Uganda President to pay official visit to Vietnam The President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 23-25.

Politics NA Chairman receives new Ambassador of Australia National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Australia, Andrew Goledzinowski, in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics President of Iceland speaks of potential for cooperation with Vietnam President of Iceland Gudni Th. Johannesson has said Vietnam and Iceland have been offering mutual support at multilateral forums and their potential for bilateral cooperation remains huge, especially in aquaculture and tourism.

Politics Cambodia-Vietnam relationship is outstanding: Ambassador Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth has praised the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, which are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.