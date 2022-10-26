President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Ambassador of El Salvador Ruben Omar Orozco Burgos (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on October 26 for Ambassadors of El Salvador, India and the Republic of Korea who presented their credentials.



Receiving Ruben Omar Orozco Burgos from El Salvador, President Phuc affirmed that Vietnam treasures and wants to strengthen ties with countries in Latin America and El Salvador in particular.



He suggested the ambassador facilitate high-level visits and those at ministry and local levels to raise mutual understanding; enhance cooperation and support at international organisations and multilateral forums to protect legitimate interests of the two countries.



The President thanked the El Salvador Government for supporting Vietnam’s fulfilment of its role as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure and its run for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.



He also hoped the Latin American country will back Vietnam’s candidacy for World Heritage Committee membership for the 2023-2027 tenure.



The diplomat said the embassy in Vietnam is the first set up by El Salvador in Southeast Asia, showing closer ties between the two nations.



During his tenure, he wished to boost bilateral trade and investment ties, adding that El Salvador is interested in cooperation with Vietnam in education, culture, sci-tech and climate change.

Meeting Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya, Phuc affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with India. He proposed promoting high-level visits in the near future.



Expressing his delight at two-way trade which rose by 18% annually to 10.2 billion USD in the eight months of this year, he asked the diplomat to continue reinforcing trade and investment bonds, including further opening the Indian market for Vietnamese farm produce, and inviting Indian investors to pour capital into Vietnam in manufacturing and processing, information and communication technology, energy, hi-tech agriculture; innovation and infrastructure, especially joint oil and gas exploration and exploitation.



The host sought India’s continued assistance in preservation and upgrade of Cham tower complexes in My Son in Quang Nam and Phu Yen and in launching more direct flights between the two countries’ major cities.



As national defence-security remains a strategic pillar in bilateral cooperation, he suggested the ambassador continue pushing forward ties in this field.

Vietnam always supports India’s run for permanent membership of the UN Security Council when the body is expanded as well as its “Act East” policy, he said.



Arya, for his part, vowed to do his best to cultivate bilateral relations during his tenure. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, he wished the two countries’ relevant agencies would hold practical celebration activities.

RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Youngju presents credentials (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating Oh Youngju on being the first female RoK Ambassador to Vietnam, Phuc proposed both sides continue making the most of the Vietnam-RoK Free Trade Agreement to lift two-way trade to 100 billion USD by 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030 in a more balanced manner.



Vietnam encourages Korean firms to expand investment and stays ready to serve as a bridge linking the RoK with ASEAN, the host said.



He suggested the RoK continue considering Vietnam a strategic partner in terms of official development assistance (ODA) supply.



As COVID-19 has been put under control, more flights should be resumed to recover tourism, thus creating the best conditions for citizens to contribute to the two countries’ socio-economic development, he said.



The leader wished during the tenure, the ambassador would visit and hold working sessions with Vietnamese localities to understand more about local culture and people, thereby fostering locality-to-locality cooperation.



Ambassador Oh wished Vietnam would back the RoK’s hosting of World Expo 2023 in Busan.



She promised to do her utmost to elevate bilateral ties to a greater height, thus meeting aspirations of the two countries’ leaders and people./.