Politics PM: Vietnam attaches importance to comprehensive partnership with Argentina Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Argentina during a reception for a delegation of leaders from some provinces of the South American country in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics NA Chairman meets with New Zealand Prime Minister National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has thanked New Zealand for assisting Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing vaccines and financial support for the Southeast Asian country.

Politics National Assembly passes revised Law on Domestic Violence and Control Legislators adopted the revised Law on Domestic Violence and Control with 465 out of 474 votes in favour or 93.37% during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics Senior Party official receives Lao guests Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong on November 14 received a delegation from the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration (NAPPA), led by its Director Phuvong Ankhamsen, who are on a working visit to Vietnam.