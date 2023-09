US President Joe Biden. (Photo: VNA)

“With a concerted leadership and careful effort, adversaries can become partners, overwhelming challenges can be resolved, and deep wounds can heal,” the leader continued.Through this example, Biden affirmed that the US stands ready to cooperate with countries to address disputes and that the US commits to promoting multilateralism to settle global challenges.Addressing the debate, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on countries to enhance dialogues, promote multilateralism, and reform international administration system, especially international and UN economic and financial institutions to better meet requirements of sustainable development.A high-ranking Vietnam ese delegation led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend high-level sessions with many important activities to promote the Vietnamese Party’s, State’s and Government’s consistent policy on a Vietnam of peace, cooperation and integration to international friends, and elevate the relations between Vietnam and the UN and countries to a new height./.