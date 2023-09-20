World Cambodia continues selling US dollars to stabilise exchange rates The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) announced on September 19 that it will continue holding two auctions of US dollars (each worth 10 million USD) on September 20 and 22, to ensure exchange rate stability, maintain the purchasing power of the Cambodian riel, and support the economic recovery process following the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnam – a rising star in the world: Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times - an English-language newspaper published in Malaysia on September 17 ran an article about Vietnam’s thriving growth during its national construction and development after wartime, in which the country is described as “a rising star in the world”.

World Indonesia highlights importance of transportation in economic development Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi has underlined the importance of providing prime transportation services to the people.

World Air pollution shortens Thais' lifespan by 1.8 years: report More than 90% of the population in Thailand are living in poorer air conditions than the safety standard set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and this condition can shorten the average lifespan of Thais by 1.8 years, according to a report by Air Quality Life Index.