Politics Prime Minister welcomes newly-appointed Danish Ambassador Vietnam always treasures its friendship and cooperation with Denmark, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told the new-appointed Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, Nicolai Prytz, during a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on November 28.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador congratulates Laos on 47-year achievements Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has congratulated the Lao Party, Government and people on their great and historic achievements over the past 47 years, especially those during 36 years of renovation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to green development: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to green development and the realisation of international commitments on forest, seas, oceans, and climate change fight.