President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets voters in HCM City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies met voters in the city's Districts 5, 8 and 11 to listen to their opinions and requests ahead of the third plenary session of the 15th NA.
The voters raised a number of issues, including the building of more schools for Hoa (ethnic Chinese) and Cham communities in the city; policies to support family members of dead victims of COVID-19 and people affected by the pandemic; the inspection of delayed projects; and the development of local healthcare, as well as the construction of more infrastructure and transportation works.
According to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, as a city that is home to people from many ethnic groups and religions, HCM City has issued policies to ensure their living conditions, education and cultural services. He reported that 20 schools in the city are teaching Chinese to Hoa children. Although the city has yet to open any schools exclusively for Cham students, all schools in the city have been reminded to provide them with the best care, he said.
Regarding the development of local healthcare, Duc said that many solutions have been rolled out at the same time, including providing more personnel and equipment to grassroots medical facilities.
Meanwhile, the city has set up a number of working teams to deal with delayed projects, he added.
Addressing the event, President Phuc affirmed that the opinions of the voters will be summarised and submitted to the NA and Government for response.
He lauded the efforts of the Party Committees and People’s Committees of the city and districts as well as local residents in overcoming difficulties arising from COVID-19.
The State leader expressed hope that as a dynamic and leading city, HCM City will continue to develop in a more comprehensive manner, while further improving the living conditions of locals.
The city should continue to strictly implement economic restructuring programmes towards a creative economy, along with wide international integration, he said.
He also requested the city to focus on thoroughly settling complaints and denunciations by local residents and urgent issues drawing public attention, while listening to opinions of people from all walks of life, especially the elderly, women and children./.