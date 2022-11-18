

The meeting took place within the framework of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week in the Thai capital.



The two leaders expressed their delight at the progress in the Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, especially the significant outcomes of the recent official visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.



President Phuc affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always attach importance to the enhancement and development of the friendship and cooperation with their Chinese counterparts, and consider this the top priority of Vietnam’s foreign policy.



He also highlighted the wish to develop relations between the two Parties and the two countries in a healthy, stable, and long-term manner.



The Vietnamese leader asked the two sides to properly carry out the high-level common perceptions on major cooperation orientations, and order all-level authorities and sectors to properly implement the countries’ joint statement on continued intensification of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, issued in November 2022, thereby bringing bilateral relations into a new phase with solid and trustworthy political ties, substantive and effective cooperation, consolidated friendship, and differences under control.



For his part, Xi stated the Party, Government, and people of China highly treasure the relations with Vietnam, and that they are ready to join the Party, State, and people of Vietnam to strengthen friendship and cooperation, thus unceasingly developing the countries’ relations./.

VNA