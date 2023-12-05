President Vo Van Thuong (third, right) meets voters in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong met voters in the central city of Da Nang on December 5 to inform them about the results of the sixth session of the 15th National Assembly that concluded recently.



Local voters expressed their trust in the investigation and trial of corruption cases, but they also voiced concern as corruption and negative phenomena have grown more and more sophisticated. What is even more worrying is that many cases involve those who work to combat corruption such as inspection officials and auditors.



They suggested the NA strengthen supervision of anti-corruption work and the trial and judgment enforcement in corruption cases; strictly handle officials who commit acts of corruption, bribery, and taking advantage of positions and powers for personal gain; improve the recovery of State assets lost in corruptions cases, and build a really clean contingent of public employees.

Some voters also mentioned problems related to secondary school education, and the quality of vocational education; and the shortage of drugs and medical equipment for medical examination and treatment.



Clearing up local voters’ concern over the anti-corruption work, President Thuong reiterated the Party and State's determination to prevent and combat corruption and negative phenomena, which he said is the foundation to solve more corruption cases.



He cited the direction made by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, on intensifying the prevention and fight against corruption and negative phenomena right in agencies involved in anti-corruption.



The President noted that this year, the Politburo has issued two regulations on controlling power, preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena in inspection, supervision and enforcement of Party discipline and in inspection and audit activities; and in investigation, prosecution, trial and judgment enforcement activities.



The President said he hopes that Da Nang's officials will strengthen coordination with relevant central agencies to jointly resolve voters' petitions./.