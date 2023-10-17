President meets with Chinese top legislator
On the afternoon of October 17, the first day of his trip to China, President Thuong had a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.
VNA
VNA
PM instructs urgent search for missing fishermen off Song Tu Tay Island
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 17 issued a dispatch on search and rescue efforts for fishermen on two sunken fishing vessels in the Song Tu Tay Island.
Conference discusses agenda for 15th NA’s sixth session
The Party Delegation of the National Assembly and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on October 17 to discuss preparations for the sixth session of 15th legislature.
PM’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia significant to further relations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC) and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18- 20, at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Commander-in-Chief of Cambodian Armed Forces pays official visit to Vietnam
Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong chaired an official reception ceremony for and held talks with visiting Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen in Hanoi on October 17.
Vietnamese delegation attends defence exhibition in RoK
A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of National Defence led by Major General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, on October 17 attended the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2023) at Seoul Airport in Seongnam city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
EROPA conference considers public governance toward recovery, development
The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) opened in Hanoi on October 17 under the theme "The Role of Public Governance in Socio-Economic Recovery and Development toward Sustainable Development Goals".