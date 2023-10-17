Politics Conference discusses agenda for 15th NA’s sixth session The Party Delegation of the National Assembly and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on October 17 to discuss preparations for the sixth session of 15th legislature.

Politics PM’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia significant to further relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC) and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18- 20, at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Politics Commander-in-Chief of Cambodian Armed Forces pays official visit to Vietnam Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong chaired an official reception ceremony for and held talks with visiting Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Vietnamese delegation attends defence exhibition in RoK A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of National Defence led by Major General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, on October 17 attended the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2023) at Seoul Airport in Seongnam city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).