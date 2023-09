Society Over 585 tonnes of rice delivered to needy people in Dak Lak More than 585 tonnes of rice from the national reserve are being delivered to needy people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in light of the lean season in 2023.

Society Three more Vietnam military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces The Ministry of National Defence on September 25 handed over the State President’s decisions to three officers, who will join the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Society HCM City delegation provides health check-ups for needy people in Cambodia The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) and the Union of Friendship Organisations in Ho Chi Minh City have visited, provided health check-ups and medicines, and presented gifts to Cambodians and those of Vietnamese origin in difficult circumstances in the neighbouring country.

Society Vietnam to host EC inspection team for anti-IUU fishing in October The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) recently approved a master plan for the upcoming fourth working session, scheduled for October 10 - 18, with the European Commission (EC) inspection team over the country’s efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.