President meets with representatives of scholarship fund, club for islands
President Vo Van Thuong praised tireless efforts made by members of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For the Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club to maintain operations for many years when he meet with their representatives in Hanoi on September 26.
Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, and 100 delegates who are members of the fund and the club, donors, and outstanding students who were presented with the Vu A Dinh scholarships attended the event.
President Thuong expressed his joy at the practical and meaningful results of the fund and the club over the years, saying that the organisations’ practical programmes and projects have shown responsibility for the country and beloved students.
He underlined the need to continue maintaining the activities of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, towards providing practical support to more ethnic minority students in the future.
Delegates affirmed that the fund and club models demonstrate the spirit of solidarity and support of people from all walks of life towards ethnic minority students, and affirm Vietnam’s sovereignty over the seas and islands.
They hoped assistance for ethnic minority students will be deployed more comprehensively, saying that this will be an important foundation for students in ethnic minority areas to develop and contribute their youth and enthusiasm to building their homeland and the country.
Established in 1999, the fund was named after Vu A Dinh (1934-1949), an ethnic Mong man in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien. After 25 years of operations, the fund has provided scholarships to outstanding students living ethnic minority areas nationwide. Many of them have participated in training projects organised by the fund, contributing to improving the qualifications of high-quality human resources for the country.
Projects implemented by the fund with the support from agencies, sectors, donors, and businesses, have contributed to developing infrastructure in ethnic minority areas, and expanding programmes and projects for the community, society, and country.
Meanwhile, the “For the Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club has deployed practical activities, connecting people across the country and collecting donations for building and protecting Hoang Sa and Truong Sa of Vietnam./.