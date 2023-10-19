Politics Vietnam backs promotion of international cooperation in human rights: Diplomat Vietnam supports increasing the exchange of views and international cooperation in the field of human rights on the basis of fair and constructive dialogue, mutual respect and understanding, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, for a common goal of promoting and better protecting human rights, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM arrives in Riyadh for ASEAN - GCC Summit, visit to Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Riyadh on October 18 afternoon (local time) to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18-20 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Politics Vietnam condemns violent attacks on civilians: spokesperson Vietnam strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities, and essential infrastructure, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 18 concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East.