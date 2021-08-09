Politics Ceremony held to hand over new Lao NA House A new National Assembly (NA) building of Laos, a gift presented by the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts, was handed over to the Lao side at a ceremony held in Vientiane on August 8.

President's visit affirms special attention to fostering ties with Laos The upcoming official friendly visit to Laos by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse will reaffirm Vietnam's strong and comprehensive support to the process of national reform, defence and construction of Laos.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on August 6 took part in the virtual ASEAN-EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings.

Congratulatory messages cabled on 45th anniversary of Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha, on August 6, exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 - 2021).