President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extends condolences to Russia over school shooting
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 29 sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir V. Putin over a school shooting in Russia in which many were killed and injured.
Competent forces evacuate students at the scene of a shooting incident at a school in Izhevsk, the capital of Russia's Republic of Udmurtia on September 26. (Photo: TASS/VNA)
A gunman opened fire at School 88 in Izhevsk city, the capital of Udmuria region, Russia on September 26./.