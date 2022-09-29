Politics Vietnam always stands united with Cuba: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that Vietnam always stands united with and supports fraternal Cuba amid complicated developments in the world.

Politics Vietnam ready to cultivate Flanders-Mekong ties: ambassador Vietnam is ready to cultivate mutually beneficial ties between Belgium’s Flanders and Mekong region, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao.

Politics Vietnamese leaders receive Cuban PM Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is paying an official friendship visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. On September 29, the Cuban guest was warmly welcomed by host leaders.

Politics PM welcomes and holds talks with Cuban counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony for his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz in Hanoi on September 29. After the welcome, PM Chinh held talks with the Cuban guest.