President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and President and CEO of SCG Roongrote Rangsiyopash. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met representatives from leading Thai groups that are running large-scale projects in Vietnam as part of his trip to Thailand on November 17.



At a reception for Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and CEO of SCG that is investing in the southern petrochemical complex project in Long Son commune in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Phuc lauded the group’s efforts in pursuing projects in Vietnam, particularly the petrochemical complex, seen as a key project in economic cooperation between the two countries.



The leader also praised the group for its engagement in social welfare in Vietnam, and expressed his hope that it will gain more successes in investment and production in the country.



Vietnam will do its best to facilitate the operation of SCG, he pledged.



Rangsiyopash promised to make the project green and environmentally friendly for public health while contributing to Vietnam’s economic development.



Meeting Vikrom Kromadit, Founder and CEO of Amata Group, which is implementing projects worth billions of USD in Vietnam, Phuc congratulated the firm on its successes in the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



He suggested the group expand its investment in Vietnam, noting that the country is working hard to improve its business environment and step up decentralisation, while protecting rights and interests of investors.



In reply, Kromadit said that Amata has operated in Vietnam for more than 25 years, and made notable achievements from projects in Long Binh and Long Thanh of Dong Nai, Quang Tri and Quang Ninh's Ha Long.



Amata plans to launch smart city projects in Vietnam, he continued, suggesting Vietnam consolidate its land-related policies and handle difficulties in land reclamation and site clearance to support investors.



At another reception for CP Group Chairman Dhanim Chearnont, Phuc emphasised that CP remains a big brand in Vietnam, especially in husbandry, and food processing and exports.



CP has played a part in promoting the Vietnamese food and husbandry sectors, he noted.



He also suggested the group scale up its operations in Vietnam, closely coordinate with local authorities to boost the domestic husbandry sector, and accelerate processing of high-quality products, particularly those from livestock and poultry.



A representative from CP said the group will upgrade technologies and production and processing lines, and ensure product safety and quality in the Vietnamese market./.