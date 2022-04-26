Politics Many former officials of Binh Thuan province disciplined The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. ​

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Vice Presidents hold talks Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou compared notes on cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during talks in Hanoi on April 26.

Politics Vietnamese, Laos Fronts foster cooperation Officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) discussed their cooperation in 2022 during an online meeting on April 26.

Politics PM extends condolence to Japan over tourist boat accident Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 26 sent a message of condolences to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio over the great loss of human lives and property as a tourist boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Hokkaido prefecture.