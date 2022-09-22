Politics Over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens tricked to work illegally in Cambodia rescued Vietnam and Cambodia have saved over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens who have been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on September 22.

Politics Spokeswoman: Vietnam wants to further ties with Thailand Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen cooperation with Thailand, especially in agriculture and rural development, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics PM calls for global approach, int'l solidarity against climate change Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for a global approach, and international solidarity in response to climate change in his message to the informal Leaders' Roundtable on Climate Change in New York, co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President on September 22.