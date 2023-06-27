President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas arrived in Hanoi on June 27 afternoon, beginning his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



The visit demonstrates Switzerland’s appreciation for Vietnam. Switzerland wishes to intensify bilateral cooperation, especially in the economy and trade, as well as works toward the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to which Switzerland is a member.



It is an important parliamentary diplomacy activity that marks the resumption of high-level delegation exchange between the two countries following the COVID-19 pandemic.



It also aims to further promote cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, making bilateral parliamentary cooperation increasingly effective and substantive.



During the visit, Martin Candinas is scheduled to hold talks with Chairman Hue, pay a courtesy visit to President Vo Van Thuong and meet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh as well as have a working session with Minister of Industry and Commerce Nguyen Hong Dien.



He will have working sessions with some localities in Vietnam and sidelines activities./.