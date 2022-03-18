President of Sierra Leone visits An Giang province
President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio on March 18 paid a visit to the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as part of his official tour of Vietnam.
Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Hong Quang witness the signing of several cooperation agreements between the two sides (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a reception for the President, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Hong Quang affirmed that An Giang always welcomes and creates all favourable conditions for Sierra Leonean businesses to cooperate with local partners in the fields the two sides have potential, especially in agriculture and fisheries.
President Julius Maada Bio emphasised that Sierra Leone admired the great achievements reaped by An Giang in particular and Vietnam in general in the field of agriculture.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)According to him, thanks to similar climate and soil conditions, Vietnam and Sierra Leone have affirmed to make agriculture a pillar of bilateral cooperation.
Sierra Leone wishes to learn rice An Giang's farming techniques and seafood processing technology and strengthen business cooperation in these two spheres, he added.
Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and delegates visit the eice processing chain of An Giang Import-Export Joint Stock Company (Angimex). (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, the President and the An Giang leader witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements between the two sides.
Notably, Sierra Leonean Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Abu Bakarr Karim and Do Thanh Nhan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of An Giang Import-Export Joint Stock Company (Angimex), signed a memorandum of understanding on a contract of exporting 3 million tonnes of rice to the African country in three years./.