Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 18.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia enhance military relations Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong held talks with Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen in Phnom Penh on March 18, within the framework of his official friendly visit to Cambodia.

Politics UN affirms prioritising support to Vietnam against climate change Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action at United Nations (UN) Selwin Chalres Hart has affirmed that the international organisation is very interested and wishes to be able to support Vietnam in realising its commitments to deal with climate change.

Politics Binh Duong province hopes for stronger ties with Japan Secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi met with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on March 17, pledging continued support for Japanese investors to reap more successes in the southern province.