President Vo Van Thuong offers incense to commemorate late President of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam Nguyen Huu Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has offered incense in commemoration of some late Party and State leaders and visited several former leaders in southern localities on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and the 94 founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2024).

President Thuong offered incense to commemorate late President Le Duc Anh and late President of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam Nguyen Huu Tho who used to hold the positions of State Vice President, Acting State President, Chairman of the National Assembly, and Vice Chairman of the State Council.

On this occasion, President Thuong also visited former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang. He expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the two former Presidents to the Party's revolutionary cause, enhancing the country's position and prestige and strengthening the great national unity bloc.

President Thuong wished the former leaders good health, happiness, and longevity and hoped that they will contribute more brainpower and experiences to the country’s development./.